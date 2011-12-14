Dec 14 (Reuters) -
COSEL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
May 31,2012 May 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 25.00 yen 29.00 yen
NOTE - Cosel Co Ltd is a specialised maker of electric
switches. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6905.TK1.