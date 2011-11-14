Nov 14 (Reuters) -
YOKOHAMA GYORUI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.85
20.63 38.90
(-8.6 pct) (-7.8 pct) (-8.9%)
Operating loss 49 mln loss 75 mln prft 40 mln
Recurring prft 8 mln loss 2 mln
prft 150 mln
(+30.4%) Net prft
6 mln loss 116 mln prft 130 mln EPS
prft Y0.97 loss Y18.62 prft Y20.75
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Yokohama Gyorui Co Ltd wholesales seafood products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7443.TK1.