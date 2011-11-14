Nov 14 (Reuters) -

AKINASISTA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 361 mln 479 mln 700 mln (-24.6 pct) (-41.6 pct) (-23.8%) Operating loss 27 mln loss 56 mln loss 50 mln

Recurring loss 25 mln loss 65 mln loss 50 mln Net loss 25 mln loss 66 mln loss 50 mln EPS loss Y2,775.92 loss Y6,086.93 loss Y5,471.05 Shares

19,508 19,508

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Akinasista Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2495.TK1.