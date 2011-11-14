Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.96 20.84 38.80 (-9.0 pct) (-2.7 pct) (-2.7%) Recurring 4.48 3.98 9.90

(+12.5 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+36.6%) Net 2.42 2.61 5.30 (-7.2 pct) (-20.3 pct) (+24.8%) EPS

Y13.36 Y13.54 Y30.01

Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

