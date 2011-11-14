BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
INSPIRE INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 507 mln 517 mln Recurring loss 129 mln loss 198 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 199 mln
NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2724.TK1.
