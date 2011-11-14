Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MICHINOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.55 22.45 43.00 (-4.0 pct) (+2.4 pct) (-3.0%) Recurring 271 mln 1.56 1.80

(-82.6 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+45.7%) Net 566 mln 1.13 2.20 (-50.0 pct) (+42.6 pct) (+17.8%) EPS

Y3.97 Y7.93 Y13.43

Annual div Y4.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Michinoku Bank Ltd is a regional regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

