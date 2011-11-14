UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
NICHIA STEEL WORKS LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST -Q2 div 3.00 yen nil
NOTE - Nichia Steel Works Ltd is a producer of secondary and teritiary products of wire rods and iron sheets. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5658.TK1.
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.