Dec 14 (Reuters) - OLYMPUS CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 414.52 410.00 Operating 17.54 12.00 Recurring 9.48 5.00 Net loss 32.33 prft 2.00 NOTE - Olympus Corp is a pioneer in lightweight SLR cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7733.TK1.