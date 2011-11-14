Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOSNET CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 6.74 6.53 6.90
3.56 (+3.2 pct) (+4.3 pct)
(+2.4%) (+1.9%)
Operating 163 mln 57 mln
(+184.4 pct) (-41.2 pct)
Recurring 214 mln
88 mln 220 mln 180 mln
(+142.2 pct) (-31.3 pct) (+2.6%)
(+9.5%)
Net prft 78 mln loss 3 mln prft 85 mln
prft 80 mln
(+8.0%)
(+2.1%)
EPS prft Y18.61 loss Y0.76 prft Y20.09
prft Y18.91
Annual div Y7.50 Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50 Y7.50
NOTE - Tosnet Corp sends staff to control traffics at
construction sites, car parks.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4754.TK1.