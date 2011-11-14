BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FERROTEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.74 23.77 63.00 (+50.4 pct) (+77.0 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 3.56 2.24 5.20
(+58.9 pct) (-25.0%) Recurring 3.14 1.89 4.20 (+65.8 pct) (-33.2%) Net
1.97 1.34 2.70
(+46.3 pct) (-39.8%) EPS Y71.88 Y54.22 Y93.16 Diluted EPS
Y68.22 Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing.
