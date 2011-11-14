Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FERROTEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.74 23.77 63.00 (+50.4 pct) (+77.0 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 3.56 2.24 5.20

(+58.9 pct) (-25.0%) Recurring 3.14 1.89 4.20 (+65.8 pct) (-33.2%) Net

1.97 1.34 2.70

(+46.3 pct) (-39.8%) EPS Y71.88 Y54.22 Y93.16 Diluted EPS

Y68.22 Annual div Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing.

