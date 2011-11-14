Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.85 20.51 (-8.1 pct) (+77.7 pct) Operating 12.96 15.23

(-14.9 pct) (+148.6 pct)

Recurring 11.69 13.32 (-12.2 pct) (+118.8 pct) Net

11.69 13.03

(-10.3 pct) (+114.6 pct)

EPS Y2.25 Y7.85 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc is a holding company which owns Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

