Feb 14 (Reuters) -
LITE-ON JAPAN LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div nil nil
NOTE - Lite-On Japan Ltd sells electronic products produced
by Taiwan's Lite-One group. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2703.TK1.