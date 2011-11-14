Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SUN A. KAKEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.61 17.91 35.80 (-7.2 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+6.6%) Operating 221 mln 691 mln 690 mln

(-67.9 pct) (+233.5 pct) (+34.5%) Recurring 261 mln 733 mln 750 mln (-64.4 pct) (+181.5 pct) (+19.5%) Net

138 mln 367 mln 450 mln

(-62.3 pct) (+147.0 pct) (+45.7%) EPS Y12.62 Y33.45 Y41.01 Annual div

Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Sun A. Kaken Co Ltd is a maker of plastic composite processed materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4234.TK1.