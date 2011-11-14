Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 40.20 85.60 180.00 (-53.0 pct) (+162.6 pct) (-19.0%) Operating 27.73 74.36 160.00

(-62.7 pct) (+155.9 pct) (-19.1%) Recurring 24.76 71.10 150.00 (-65.2 pct) (+316.6 pct) (-21.7%) Net

24.75 71.10 150.00

(-65.2 pct) (+288.3 pct) (-21.7%) EPS Y17.55 Y48.22 Y106.36 Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00

-Q4 div Y50.00

Y50.00

NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc combines Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and two other financial companies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8316.TK1.