Nov 14 (Reuters) -
WATAMI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 66.28
59.49 135.00
(+11.4 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+8.9%)
Operating 3.29 2.22 7.60
(+48.0 pct) (+7.8 pct)
(+4.8%) Recurring 2.85
2.02 6.72
(+40.7 pct) (-4.8 pct) (+0.1%) Net
1.10 361 mln 3.30
(+204.4 pct) (-63.6 pct)
(+16.6%) EPS Y27.48
Y8.96 Y81.86 Diluted EPS
Y27.41 Y8.93
Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Watami Co Ltd is an operator of family restaurant.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7522.TK1.