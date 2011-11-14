Nov 14 (Reuters) -

CHUKYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 33.20 32.60 Recurring 1.60 1.80 Net 1.30 1.00 NOTE - Chukyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8530.TK1.