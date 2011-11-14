Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.91 32.61 (-29.7 pct) (+66.3 pct) Operating 12.50 22.99

(-45.6 pct) (+130.6 pct)

Recurring 9.15 16.77 (-45.4 pct) (+450.1 pct) Net

9.05 16.59

(-45.4 pct) (+436.1 pct)

EPS Y0.21 Y0.92 Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 nil

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Mizuho Financial Group Inc combines Mizuho Holdings and a trust bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8411.TK1.