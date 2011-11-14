BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.91 32.61 (-29.7 pct) (+66.3 pct) Operating 12.50 22.99
(-45.6 pct) (+130.6 pct)
Recurring 9.15 16.77 (-45.4 pct) (+450.1 pct) Net
9.05 16.59
(-45.4 pct) (+436.1 pct)
EPS Y0.21 Y0.92 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Mizuho Financial Group Inc combines Mizuho Holdings and a trust bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8411.TK1.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan