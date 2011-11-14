Nov 14 (Reuters) -

RASA INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.83 12.17 22.50 (-11.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) (-5.2%) Operating 881 mln 813 mln 1.75

(+8.4 pct)

(+1.7%) Recurring 658 mln 545 mln 1.20 (+20.8 pct) (+1.9%) Net

524 mln 142 mln 1.15

(+268.1 pct) (+48.9%) EPS Y6.61 Y1.80 Y14.50 Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Rasa Industries Ltd is a chemical and machinery producer.

