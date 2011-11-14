UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
RASA INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.83 12.17 22.50 (-11.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) (-5.2%) Operating 881 mln 813 mln 1.75
(+8.4 pct)
(+1.7%) Recurring 658 mln 545 mln 1.20 (+20.8 pct) (+1.9%) Net
524 mln 142 mln 1.15
(+268.1 pct) (+48.9%) EPS Y6.61 Y1.80 Y14.50 Annual div
nil nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Rasa Industries Ltd is a chemical and machinery producer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4022.TK1.
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.