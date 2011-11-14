BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 2.04 trln 1.98 trln 4.00 trln (+3.2 pct) (+26.4 pct) (+4.0%) Recurring 546.49 540.61 900.00
(+1.1 pct) (+143.3 pct)
(+9.0%) Net 313.76 417.49 500.00 (-24.8 pct) (+237.9 pct) (+5.1%) EPS
Y225.04 Y296.64 Y358.29
Diluted EPS Y225.02 Y296.63
Annual div
Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc combines Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and two other financial companies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8316.TK1.
