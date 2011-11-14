Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FERROTEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.00 70.00 Operating 5.20 7.50 Recurring 4.20 7.20 Net 2.70 5.00 NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6890.TK1.