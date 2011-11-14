BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FERROTEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.00 70.00 Operating 5.20 7.50 Recurring 4.20 7.20 Net 2.70 5.00 NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6890.TK1.
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee