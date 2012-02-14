Feb 14 (Reuters) - AERIA INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 734 mln 713 mln Operating loss 156 mln loss 171 mln Recurring 6 mln 8 mln Net loss 991 mln loss 825 mln NOTE - Aeria Inc develops mobile services and web-based systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3758.TK1.