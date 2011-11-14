Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOEI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.93
51.37 110.00
(+12.8 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+1.1%)
Operating 6.48 4.61 9.50
(+40.7 pct) (+58.2 pct)
(-8.2%) Recurring 7.22
5.26 10.50
(+37.3 pct) (+54.8 pct) (-14.5%) Net
3.13 2.81 4.90
(+11.5 pct) (+85.0 pct)
(-5.4%) EPS Y24.73
Y22.16 Y38.78 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Toei Co Ltd is a major film producer. Owns a
nationwide network of direct-operated cinemas.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9605.TK1.