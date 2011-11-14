UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 115.86 109.78 233.00 (+5.5 pct) (+29.0 pct) (+7.4%) Operating 4.75 4.34 13.00
(+9.5 pct) (-14.7 pct) (+48.7%) Recurring 6.48 5.30 15.50 (+22.3 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+50.7%) Net
9.06 2.98 13.00
(+203.9 pct) (+39.9 pct) (+139.3%) EPS Y44.37 Y14.29 Y63.72 Diluted EPS
Y44.36 Annual div Y12.00
Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd is a manufacturer of paper and whiteboards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3865.TK1.
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.