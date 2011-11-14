Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 115.86 109.78 233.00 (+5.5 pct) (+29.0 pct) (+7.4%) Operating 4.75 4.34 13.00

(+9.5 pct) (-14.7 pct) (+48.7%) Recurring 6.48 5.30 15.50 (+22.3 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+50.7%) Net

9.06 2.98 13.00

(+203.9 pct) (+39.9 pct) (+139.3%) EPS Y44.37 Y14.29 Y63.72 Diluted EPS

Y44.36 Annual div Y12.00

Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd is a manufacturer of paper and whiteboards.

