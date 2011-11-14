Nov 14 (Reuters) -

A & A MATERIAL CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.97 17.18 38.00 (-7.0 pct) (-20.6 pct) (+3.5%) Operating prft 74 mln loss 244 mln prft 1.10 (+71.1%) Recurring prft 94 mln loss 371 mln prft 600 mln

(+207.7%) Net

loss 169 mln loss 1.44 prft 300 mln EPS loss Y2.19 loss Y18.52 prft Y3.86

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - A & A Material Corp is a producer of asbestos slate and ceramic construction materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5391.TK1.