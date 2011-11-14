Nov 14 (Reuters) -

KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.92 19.50 Operating 513 mln 900 mln Recurring 351 mln 800 mln Net 102 mln 400 mln

NOTE - Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd is a chemical manufacturer.

