China Jan-May property investment rises 8.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
SAKHA DIAMOND CORP.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.46 1.05 Operating loss 254 mln loss 150 mln Recurring loss 532 mln loss 220 mln Net loss 527 mln loss 225 mln
NOTE - Sakha Diamond Corp. is a wholesaler of diamonds and jewellery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9898.TK1.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.