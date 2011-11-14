BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MICHINOKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 43.00 38.00 Recurring 1.80 2.50 Net 2.20 2.40 NOTE - Michinoku Bank Ltd is a regional regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8350.TK1.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan