KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.00 41.50 Operating 1.10 3.00 Recurring 900 mln 2.80 Net 200 mln 1.40 NOTE - Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd is a chemical manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4047.TK1.