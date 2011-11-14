Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SHAKLEE GLOVAL GROUP KK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.40
11.26 22.36
(+1.3 pct) (-4.2 pct) (+0.7%)
Operating 1.74 1.86 2.77
(-6.7 pct) (-5.6 pct)
(-21.0%) Recurring 1.45
1.61 2.10
(-9.9 pct) (-8.5 pct) (-25.5%) Net
758 mln 744 mln 1.24
(+1.8 pct) (-36.7 pct)
(-21.3%) EPS Y30.68
Y30.12 Y50.14 Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Shaklee Gloval Group KK makes nutritional
supplements.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8205.TK1.