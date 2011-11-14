Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.98 21.14 39.00 (-10.2 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-3.7%) Recurring 4.46 4.13 9.90

(+7.8 pct) (-25.9 pct) (+33.6%) Net 2.36 2.60 5.30 (-9.3 pct) (-19.9 pct) (+24.2%) EPS

Y13.03 Y13.52 Y30.01

EPS Y11.32

Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

