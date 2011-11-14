Nov 14 (Reuters) -

NICHIA STEEL WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.63 14.63 Recurring 923 mln 910 mln Net 296 mln 493 mln

NOTE - Nichia Steel Works Ltd is a producer of secondary and teritiary products of wire rods and iron sheets. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5658.TK1.