Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOTTORI BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.77 9.25 16.80 (-5.1 pct) (-11.8 pct) (-9.4%) Recurring 614 mln 1.14 1.30

(-45.9 pct) (-41.7 pct) (-43.9%) Net 324 mln 714 mln 700 mln (-54.5 pct) (-31.0 pct) (-49.8%) EPS

Y3.42 Y7.50 Y7.35

Diluted EPS Y2.81 Y6.16

Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Tottori Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8383.TK1.