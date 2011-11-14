Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.66 2.45

(+8.8 pct) (+59.8 pct) Operating 208 mln 304 mln

(-31.4 pct) (+76.6 pct) Recurring 193 mln 280 mln

(-31.2 pct) (+82.1 pct) Net

32 mln 192 mln

(-82.9 pct) (-29.1 pct) EPS

Y204.94 Y1,193.05 Diluted EPS Y198.16 Y1,156.63 Annual div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y100.00

NOTE - Advantage Risk Management Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8769.TK1.