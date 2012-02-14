Feb 14 (Reuters) - NETWORK VALUE COMPONENTS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.47 2.45 Operating 128 mln 135 mln Recurring 108 mln 107 mln Net 18 mln 43 mln NOTE - Network Value Components Ltd is the distributor of computer networking electric components. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3394.TK1.