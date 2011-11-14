Nov 14 (Reuters) -
DAIDO METAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 34.51
30.74 68.00
(+12.3 pct) (+29.4 pct) (+7.2%)
Operating 4.52 3.54 8.80
(+27.7 pct)
(+14.1%) Recurring 4.33
2.76 8.30
(+56.8 pct) (+23.6%) Net
2.56 5.71 4.45
(-55.2 pct)
(-45.2%) EPS Y64.19
Y143.21 Y111.70 Annual div
Y14.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y14.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Daido Metal Co Ltd is a major car parts maker strong
in bearing metals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7245.TK1.