Nov 14 (Reuters) -
YAMAE HISANO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 144.99
136.87 280.00
(+5.9 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+1.5%)
Operating 1.61 1.34 3.65
(+20.7 pct) (+13.4 pct)
(+9.4%) Recurring 1.74
1.42 3.70
(+22.8 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+5.4%) Net
926 mln 751 mln 2.15
(+23.3 pct) (+78.7 pct)
(+1.7%) EPS Y45.88
Y37.21 Y106.51 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Yamae Hisano Co Ltd is a food, feedstuffs and
housing materials wholesaler.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8108.TK1.