Nov 14 (Reuters) -
GAKKEN HOIDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.22 4.11
(+2.7 pct)
Operating 819 mln 1.01
(-18.5 pct)
Recurring 830 mln 1.05
(-20.5 pct) Net
746 mln 532 mln
(+40.2 pct) EPS
Y8.81 Y5.36 Diluted
EPS Y8.75 Y5.34
Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00
NOTE - Gakken Hoidings Co Ltd is a leading publishing
company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
