Nov 14 (Reuters) -
OBARA GROUP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
6.78 5.89
(+15.1 pct) (+1.2 pct)
Operating prft 121 mln loss 290 mln
Recurring prft 736 mln loss 71 mln Net
prft 1.04 loss 109 mln EPS
prft Y53.53 loss Y5.65 Annual div
Y30.00 Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y20.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Obara Group Inc is a large producer of welding
machines sold mainly to car industry.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
