Nov 14 (Reuters) -

NICHIA STEEL WORKS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.81 13.80 28.23 (-7.1 pct) (+3.7 pct) (-0.8%) Operating loss 24 mln prft 130 mln prft 389 mln (-20.6%) Recurring 258 mln 414 mln 737 mln (-37.5 pct) (-20.1%) Net

loss 198 mln prft 82 mln prft 50 mln

EPS loss Y4.05 prft Y1.67 prft Y1.02 Annual div -Q2 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Nichia Steel Works Ltd is a producer of secondary and teritiary products of wire rods and iron sheets.

