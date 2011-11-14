Nov 14 (Reuters) -

NIPPAN RENTAL CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.24 3.29 4.50

(-1.4 pct) (-1.6 pct) Operating 60 mln 78 mln 280 mln

(-23.8 pct) Recurring loss 22 mln prft 2 mln prft 180 mln Net loss 57 mln loss 15 mln prft 120 mln EPS loss Y7.75 loss Y2.20 prft Y15.84

NOTE - Nippan Rental Corp leases and sells construction machines and other items.

