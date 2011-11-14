Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FORVAL TELECOM INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.62 6.74 14.00 (-1.8 pct) (-3.1 pct) (+3.2%) Operating 112 mln 171 mln 430 mln

(-34.2 pct) (+37.6 pct)

(+9.9%) Recurring 108 mln 165 mln 430 mln (-34.3 pct) (+39.7 pct) (+9.8%) Net

52 mln 56 mln 250 mln

(-7.3 pct) (-23.2 pct) (+60.8%) EPS Y313.56 Y338.27 Y1,500.00 Annual div

Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 -Q2 div Y700.00 Y700.00

-Q4 div Y800.00

Y800.00

NOTE - Forval Telecom Inc offers information technology and systems integration services for small businesses.

