Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 115.86 114.50 Operating 4.75 5.00 Recurring 6.48 6.50 Net 9.06 6.50 NOTE - Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd is a manufacturer of paper and whiteboards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3865.TK1.