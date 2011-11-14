Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JAPAN THIRD PARTY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.57 2.56 6.06 (+0.6 pct) (-12.1 pct) (+16.1%) Operating loss 49 mln loss 155 mln prft 403 mln

Recurring loss 63 mln loss 163 mln prft 398 mln Net loss 46 mln loss 130 mln prft 257 mln EPS loss Y870.04 loss Y2,393.86 prft Y4,819.23 Annual div Y2,000.00

Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - Japan Third Party Co Ltd is the full company name.

