RIKEN TECHNOS CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 75.00 78.50 Operating 1.90 3.55 Recurring 1.90 3.60 Net 1.95 2.25 NOTE - Riken Technos Corp is a speciality maker of PVC compounds. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4220.TK1.