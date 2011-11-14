Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SJI INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.00 17.00 Operating 1.40 790 mln Recurring 1.90 1.15 Net 770 mln 770 mln

NOTE - SJI Inc is a systems developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2315.TK1.