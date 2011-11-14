BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SJI INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.00 17.00 Operating 1.40 790 mln Recurring 1.90 1.15 Net 770 mln 770 mln
NOTE - SJI Inc is a systems developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2315.TK1.
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee