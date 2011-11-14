Nov 14 (Reuters) -

BANK OF SAGA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 20.14 20.87 38.40 (-3.5 pct) (-3.4 pct) (-4.5%) Recurring 4.80 4.89 6.40

(-1.6 pct) (+38.6 pct) (-11.3%) Net 2.87 2.07 3.00 (+38.5 pct) (-3.2 pct) (+12.7%) EPS

Y17.11 Y12.19 Y17.87

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Bank of Saga Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8395.TK1.