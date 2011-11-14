Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.47 1.03
(+332.8 pct) (-78.7 pct)
Operating prft 1.26 loss 1.63
Recurring prft 1.24 loss 1.61 Net
prft 1.56 loss 2.60 EPS
prft Y1,293.82 loss Y2,150.57 Diluted
EPS Y1,293.11
Annual div Y100.00 nil
Y100.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y100.00 nil Y100.00
NOTE - Fintech Global Incorporated provides investment
banking services..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
