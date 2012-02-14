Feb 14 (Reuters) - NETWORK VALUE COMPONENTS LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.95 1.95 Operating 139 mln 141 mln Recurring 137 mln 139 mln Net 50 mln 68 mln NOTE - Network Value Components Ltd is the distributor of computer networking electric components. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3394.TK1.