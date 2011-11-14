Nov 14 (Reuters) -

OPTROM INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.13

2.70

(+11.6%) Operating

loss 34 mln prft 73 mln

Recurring loss 55 mln prft 20 mln

Net loss 42 mln prft 25 mln EPS loss Y2.08

prft Y1.26 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

