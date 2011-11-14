Nov 14 (Reuters) -

THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.47 trln 2.26 trln 4.33 trln (+9.2 pct) (-5.2%) Recurring 60.41 101.09 168.00

(-40.2 pct) (+106.9%) Net 12.36 29.44 37.00 (-58.0 pct) (+93.3%) EPS

Y1,252.85 Y2,944.35 Y3,752.32

Diluted EPS Y1,252.78

Annual div

Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00 -Q2 div nil

-Q4 div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00

NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name.

