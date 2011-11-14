BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.47 trln 2.26 trln 4.33 trln (+9.2 pct) (-5.2%) Recurring 60.41 101.09 168.00
(-40.2 pct) (+106.9%) Net 12.36 29.44 37.00 (-58.0 pct) (+93.3%) EPS
Y1,252.85 Y2,944.35 Y3,752.32
Diluted EPS Y1,252.78
Annual div
Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00 -Q2 div nil
-Q4 div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00
NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8750.TK1.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan